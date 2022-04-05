TS EAMCET 2022: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad will begin the registration process for Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical (Pharmacy, Veterinary etc,) Common Entrance Test-2022 (TS EAMCET-2022) tomorrow, April 06, 2022. Candidates can fill the TS EAMCET-2022 application form through the official website, eamcet.tsche.ac.in before May 28, 2022. This examination is the prerequisite for admission into various professional courses offered in University/ Private Colleges in the state of Telangana for the academic year 2022-2023.Also Read - Bihar Police SI Mains 2022 Admit Card Out; Here's How to Download Hall Ticket on bpssc.bih.nic.in

Important Dates to Remember

Commencement of Submission of Online Applications: April 06, 2022

Last date for submission of Online Applications without Late Fee: May 28, 2022

Correction of Online Application data already submitted by the candidate: May 05 to June 06, 2022

Last date for submission of Online Applications with Late Fee of Rs. 250: June 07, 2022

Last date for submission of Online Applications with Late Fee of Rs. 500: June 17, 2022

Download of Hall tickets from website: June 25 to July 11, 2022

Last date for submission of Online Applications with Late Fee of Rs. 2,500: June 27, 2022

Last date for submission of Online Applications with Late Fee of Rs. 5,000: July 07, 2022

How to Fill TS EAMCET-2022 Application Form

Go to the official website of TS EAMCET-2022 at eamcet.tsche.ac.in

Click on the “Online Application” section.

Pay the registration fee.

Fill the application form.

Upload the necessary documents.

Submit the application form.

Take a printout of the application form for future reference.

Date & Time of TS EAMCET-2022 Examination:

According to the official exam schedule, the TS EAMCET 2022 exam is scheduled to be held from July 14, 15, 18, 19, and July 20, 2022. One can check the exam schedule from the table given below.