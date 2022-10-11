TS EAMCET Phase 2 Counseling 2022 Registration: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has started the registration process for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 phase 2 counselling today, October 11, 2022. Eligible candidates who want to apply online for the M.P.C Stream by visiting the official website at tseamcet.nic.in. The last date for registration and fee payment is October 12, 2022.Also Read - NCERT Recruitment 2022: Register For 292 Professor, Other Posts at ncert.nic.in. Check Pay Scale Here

"Candidates / Parents are advised to exercise as many number of options as possible to avoid disappointment of not getting a seat. Therefore while exercising the options every care need to be taken in selecting the College and

Branch as per the choice of the candidates," reads the official notification.

TS EAMCET PHASE 2 COUNSELLING 2022 REVISED SCHEDULE

Online filing of Basic Information, Payment of Processing Fee & Slot Booking for selection of Help Line Centre, Date & Time to attend for Certificate Verification for not attended candidates in First Phase: October 11 to October 12, 2022

Certificate Verification for already Slot Booked candidates: October 12, 2022

Exercising Options: October 12 to October 13, 2022

Freezing of options: October 13, 2022

Provisional Allotment of Seats: October 16, 2022

Payment of Tuition Fee & Self Reporting through the website: October 16 to October 18, 2022

HOW TO REGISTER FOR TS EAMCET PHASE 2 COUNSELLING 2022

Visit the official website tseamcet.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Pay Processing Fee.”

Enter the required login credentials and click on the submit option.

Pay the application fee.

Fill up the application form and book your slot.

Submit the form and take a printout of it for future reference.

TS EAMCET PHASE 2 COUNSELLING 2022 PROCESSING FEE

OBC/BC: Rs 1200

SC/ST: Rs 600

WHO CAN APPLY FOR TS EAMCET PHASE 2 COUNSELLING 2022

Candidates who had qualified in TSEAMCET-2022 and passed Intermediate or its equivalent Qualifying Examination. As per the schedule, the certificate verification for already slot-booked candidates will be conducted on October 12. The provisional seat allotment of Phase II will be released on October 16. For more details, check the official website of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE).