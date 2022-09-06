TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will declare the Telangana State Engineering Agriculture Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 round 1 seat allotment result today, September 6, 2022. Once released, candidates can download the Telangana EAMCET round 1 allotment result by visiting the official website, tseamcet.nic.in. To access the Telangana EAMCET round 1 allotment result, a candidate needs to enter his/her hall ticket number, registration number, and date of birth.Also Read - SAIL Recruitment 2022: Apply For 146 Posts at sail.co.in Before Sept 15. Read Details Here
TSCHE will conduct the TS EAMCET 2022 counselling procedure in three rounds including one spot round. Candidates are required to confirm their seat and make payment of the admission fee within the due date.
TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling Schedule For Phase 1
- Provisional Allotment of Seats: September 06, 2022
- Payment of Tuition Fee & Self Reporting through website: September 06 to September 13, 2022
TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling Schedule For Phase 2
- Online filing of Basic Information, Payment of Processing Fee & Slot Booking for selection of Help Line Centre, Date & Time to attend for Certificate Verification: September 28, to September 29, 2022
- Certificate Verification for already Slot Booked candidates: September 30, 2022
- Exercising Options after Certificate Verification: September 28 to October 01, 2022
- Freezing of options: October 01, 2022
- Provisional Allotment of Seats: October 04, 2022
- Payment of Tuition Fee & Self Reporting through website: October 04 to October 08, 2022
TS EAMCET Counselling 2022 Schedule For Final Phase
- Online filing of Basic Information, Payment of Processing Fee & Slot Booking for selection of Help Line Centre, Date & Time to attend for Certificate Verification: October 11, to October 12, 2022
- Certificate Verification for already Slot Booked candidates: October 13, 2022
- Exercising Options after Certificate Verification: October 11 to October 14, 2022
- Freezing of options: October 14, 2022
- Provisional Allotment of Seats: October 17, 2022
- Payment of Tuition Fee & Self Reporting through website: October 17 to October 20, 2022
- 19 Reporting at the allotted College: October 17 to October 21, 2022
How to Download Telangana EAMCET Round 1 Allotment Result?
How to Download Telangana EAMCET Round 1 Allotment Result?
- Visit the official website tseamcet.nic.in.
- On the homepage, click on the link that reads,” Download Telangana EAMCET Round 1 Allotment Result.”
- Enter the login credentials.
- Your TS EAMCET 2022 1st phase seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.
- Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.