TS EAMCET 2022: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education(TSCHE) on Wednesday postponed the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test(TS EAMCET) 2022 for Agriculture and Medical(AM) stream due to the heavy rains in the state. As per the official notification, a revised date for TS EAMCET for Agriculture and Medical streams will be released soon on the official website, eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

TSCHE in an official statement said, "In view of incessant rains in the state, TS EAMCET (AM)-2022 (Agriculture stream) Exams scheduled to be held on 14th and 15th of July 2022 are postponed. Rescheduled dates will be intimated later. However, the schedule of exam dates of TS EAMCET-2022 for Engineering Stream remain unchanged i.e. from 18th July to 20th July 2022."

TS EAMCET 2022: Check Earlier Exam Schedule

As per the earlier examination schedule, the TS EAMCET 2022 exam for the agriculture and medicine streams was scheduled to be held on July 14 and 15, 2022. Meanwhile, candidates must note that the engineering exam of TS EAMCET will be held on July 18, 19, and 20(as per the schedule).

Why is TS EAMCET 2022 Held?

TS EAMCET 2022 is a state-level Common Entrance Test(CETs) held for admission to various UG and PG Professional courses in the Colleges of Telangana State. The TS EAMCET 2022 admit card was released on June 25, 2022.

This year, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) is conducting TS EAMCET on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education for admission to UG professional courses like Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy.