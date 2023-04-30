Home

TS EAMCET 2023 Hall Ticket Released at eamcet.tsche.ac.in; Exam Schedule, Mock Test Details Here

TS EAMCET 2023 Hall Ticket Release Date: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad has released the admit card for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2023 today, April 30, 2023. Eligible candidates can download the TS EAMCET Hall Ticket 2023 by visiting the official website at eamcet.tsche.ac.in. In order to access the TS EAMCET hall ticket, a registered candidate needs to enter his/her registration number, qualifying exam hall ticket number, and date of birth. One can check the important dates, the official website, and other details here.

TS EAMCET 2023 Registration Date: Check Important Dates Here

TS EAMCET 2023 Notification details Issue of Notification February 28, 2023 Commencement of submission of online application March 3, 2023 TS EAMCET 2023 Registration date last date April 10, 2023 TS EAMCET Engineering exam May 12 to May 14, 2023 TS EAMCET 2023 exam for AM stream May 10 and 11, 2023 Downloading of Hall Ticket April 30, 2023 Official Website

TS EAMCET 2023 Exam Date

As per the schedule, TS EAMCET 2023 for the engineering stream will be conducted on May 12, 13, and 14, 2023. Meanwhile, the exam for the agriculture and medicine stream will be conducted on May 10 and 11, 2023. This state-level examination is the prerequisite for admission into various professional courses offered in University / Private Colleges in the state of Telangana and held once in a year.

TS EAMCET Hall Ticket: How to Download Admit Card Online?

Visit the official website at eamcet.tsche.ac.in .

. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download Hall Ticket (E & AM).”

Enter the login details such as registration number, qualifying exam hall ticket number, and date of birth.

Submit the credentials and download TS EAMCET 2023 admit card.

TS EAMCET 2023 Mock Test

Candidates can access the mock test by visiting the official website at eamcet.tsche.ac.in. Practicing mock tests acts as a great source of revision. This helps students improve their preparation levels. Solving mock test papers regularly can help you analyze your preparation. You will be able to identify your mistakes and weak areas. For more details, track the official website of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad.

