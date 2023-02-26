Home

TS EAMCET 2023 Registration To Begin From March 3; Website To Go LIVE Tomorrow

TS EAMCET 2023 Registration Date: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad will begin the registration process for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2023 on March 3, 2023. All those candidates who want to apply for the same can visit the official website at eamcet.tsche.ac.in. The official website of TS EAMCET 2023 will be made live on Monday, i.e February 28. One can check the important dates, the official website, and other details here.

TS EAMCET 2023 Exam Date

As per the schedule, TS EAMCET 2023 for the engineering stream will be conducted on May 7, 8, and 9, 2023. Meanwhile, the exam for the agriculture and medicine stream will be conducted on May 10 and 11, 2023.

TS EAMCET 2023 Registration: Check Schedule Here

TS EAMCET 2023 Notification details Issue of Notification February 28, 2023 Commencement of submission of online application March 3, 2023 TS EAMCET 2023 Registration date last date April 10, 2023 TS EAMCET Engineering exam May 7 to May 9, 2023 TS EAMCET 2023 exam for AM stream May 10 and 11, 2023 Downloading of Hall Ticket April 30, 2023 Official Website eamcet.tsche.ac.in

TS EAMCET 2023 Application Form Edit Window

The last date for submission of the application form is April 10, 2023. However, candidates will be provided with an opportunity to edit their application form between April 12 to April 14, 2023. TS EAMCET 2023 is a state-level Common Entrance Test(CETs) held for admission to various UG and PG Professional courses in the Colleges of Telangana State. For more details, track the official website of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad.

