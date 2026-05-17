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TS EAMCET 2026 Result OUT LIVE: TG EAPCET result, rank card at eapcet.tgche.ac.in; how to check download link

TS EAMCET Result 2026: Students can download the TS EAMCET result 2026 by visiting the official website at eapcet.tgche.ac.in.

Published date india.com Updated: May 17, 2026 11:49 AM IST
email india.com By Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com
TS EAMCET 2026 Result OUT LIVE: TG EAPCET result, rank card at eapcet.tgche.ac.in; how to check download link
TS EAMCET 2026 Result LIVE: JNTU TG EAPCET result, rank card at eapcet.tgche.ac.in today; how to check download link

TS EAMCET 2026 Result LIVE: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) is all set to announce the TS EAMCET 2026 result today, May 17, 2026. Students can download the TS EAMCET result 2026 by visiting the official website at eapcet.tgche.ac.in.

The Telangana Engineering, Agriculture & Pharmacy (Veterinary etc.,) Common Entrance Test(TG EAPCET) is being conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad on behalf of Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE). This examination is the prerequisite for admission into various professional courses offered in University/ Private Colleges in the state of Telangana for the academic year 2026-2027.

TG EAPCET-2026 Examination for Agriculture & Pharmacy (A&P) was held on May 4 and May 5, 2026. Meanwhile, TG EAPCET-2026 Examination for Engineering (E) was held from May 9 to May 11, 2026. Criteria for Ranking: It is applicable for the candidates who have secured qualifying marks (Normalized marks) in TG EAPCET-2026 and candidates belonging to the category of Scheduled Caste and Schedule Tribe, for whom qualifying marks have not been prescribed. The TG EAPCET-2026 ranks will be allotted purely based on the performance (normalized marks) in the TG EAPCET-2026 examination.

Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on TS EAMCET 2026 Result.

Live Updates

  • May 17, 2026 11:49 AM IST

    TS EAMCET 2026 Result OUT LIVE: M Rushi secured Rank 1 by scoring 156.63532 marks, followed by Anshul at Rank 2 with a score of 148.708176.

  • May 17, 2026 11:47 AM IST

    TS EAMCET 2026 Result OUT LIVE: Login details required to check TG EAPCET result

    Hall ticket

    Registration number

    Date of birth


  • May 17, 2026 11:46 AM IST

    TS EAMCET 2026 Result OUT LIVE: TG EAPCET result, rank card at eapcet.tgche.ac.in; how to check download link

    Download Master Question Paper With Preliminary Key (E, A&P)

    View Results (E, A&P)

    Download Rank Card (E, A&P)

  • May 17, 2026 11:45 AM IST

    TS EAMCET 2026 Result OUT LIVE: TG EAPCET result, rank card at eapcet.tgche.ac.in

  • May 17, 2026 11:25 AM IST

    TS EAMCET 2026 Result LIVE: Check TG EAPCET result link

    TG EAPCET result link

  • May 17, 2026 11:24 AM IST

    TS EAMCET 2026 Result LIVE: The Telangana Engineering, Agriculture & Pharmacy (Veterinary etc.,) Common Entrance Test(TG EAPCET) is being conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad on behalf of Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE). This examination is the prerequisite for admission into various professional courses offered in University/ Private Colleges in the state of Telangana for the academic year 2026-2027.

  • May 17, 2026 11:20 AM IST

    TS EAMCET 2026 Result LIVE: Download of Response Sheet & Master Question Paper along with Preliminary Key for TG EAPCET-2026 Engineering (E) Stream from 12th May 2026, 11:00 AM to 14th May 2026, 11:00 AM pertaining to the examinations held on 09-05-2026 (FN & AN) to 11-05-2026 (FN & AN). The last date for Submission of Objections (if any) on the Preliminary Key is upto 14th May 2026, 11:00 AM.

  • May 17, 2026 11:20 AM IST

    TS EAMCET 2026 Result LIVE: Download of Response Sheet & Master Question Paper along with Preliminary Key for TG EAPCET-2026 Agriculture & Pharmacy (A & P) Stream from 11th May 2026, 11:30 AM to 13th May 2026, 11:30 AM pertaining to the examinations held on 04-05-2026 (FN & AN) and 05-05-2026 (FN). The last date for Submission of Objections (if any) on the Preliminary Key is up to 13th May 2026, 11:30 AM.

  • May 17, 2026 11:19 AM IST

    TS EAMCET 2026 Result LIVE: TG EAPCET Normalization process

    TG EAPCET-2026 is being conducted in multiple sessions based on the same syllabus, same pattern for candidates having same eligibility criteria. A candidate will be eligible to appear only in one session. Since the question paper is different for each session, there is a possibility that the candidates may compare themselves about the variation in the difficulty levels of question paper of the same subject. However, it may be noted that utmost care will be taken so that all the subjects are of the same standard. Further, it is decided to adopt a normalization process to eliminate any such variations in the difficulty levels of various sessions.

  • May 17, 2026 11:17 AM IST

    TS EAMCET 2026 Result LIVE: The Telangana Engineering, Agriculture & Pharmacy (Veterinary etc.,) Common Entrance Test(TG EAPCET) is being conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad on behalf of Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE). This examination is the prerequisite for admission into various professional courses offered in University/ Private Colleges in the state of Telangana for the academic year 2026-2027.


About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

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