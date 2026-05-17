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TS EAMCET 2026 Result OUT LIVE: TG EAPCET result, rank card at eapcet.tgche.ac.in; how to check download link

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TS EAMCET 2026 Result OUT LIVE: TG EAPCET result, rank card at eapcet.tgche.ac.in; how to check download link

TS EAMCET Result 2026: Students can download the TS EAMCET result 2026 by visiting the official website at eapcet.tgche.ac.in.

TS EAMCET 2026 Result LIVE: JNTU TG EAPCET result, rank card at eapcet.tgche.ac.in today; how to check download link

TS EAMCET 2026 Result LIVE: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) is all set to announce the TS EAMCET 2026 result today, May 17, 2026. Students can download the TS EAMCET result 2026 by visiting the official website at eapcet.tgche.ac.in.

The Telangana Engineering, Agriculture & Pharmacy (Veterinary etc.,) Common Entrance Test(TG EAPCET) is being conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad on behalf of Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE). This examination is the prerequisite for admission into various professional courses offered in University/ Private Colleges in the state of Telangana for the academic year 2026-2027.

TG EAPCET-2026 Examination for Agriculture & Pharmacy (A&P) was held on May 4 and May 5, 2026. Meanwhile, TG EAPCET-2026 Examination for Engineering (E) was held from May 9 to May 11, 2026. Criteria for Ranking: It is applicable for the candidates who have secured qualifying marks (Normalized marks) in TG EAPCET-2026 and candidates belonging to the category of Scheduled Caste and Schedule Tribe, for whom qualifying marks have not been prescribed. The TG EAPCET-2026 ranks will be allotted purely based on the performance (normalized marks) in the TG EAPCET-2026 examination.

Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on TS EAMCET 2026 Result.

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