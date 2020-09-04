TS EAMCET Admit Card Download: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University has released the admit card for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET 2020). Also Read - TS EAMCET Result Declared; Check at eamcet.tsche.ac.in, manabadi.co.in

Candidates can download their admit card on or before September 7 from official website eamcet.tsche.ac.in. The examination for engineering stream will be held between September 9-14. Also Read - TS EAMCET Result 2018 to Be Declared Today; Check at eamcet.tsche.ac.in, manabadi.co.in

“TS EAMCET-2020 Engineering (E) Stream Hall Ticket downloading service is enabled and candidates are advised to download on or before 07-09-2020”, a notification on the official website read. Also Read - TS EAMCET Result 2018 Likely to Be Declared Tomorrow; Check at eamcet.tsche.ac.in, manabadi.com

How to download TS EAMCET admit card 2020

1) Visit the official website

2) Click on the ‘Download Hall Ticket’ link

3) Enter TS EAMCET Registration Number, Qualifying Exam Hall Ticket Number and DOB (Date of Birth).

4) Cick on the ‘Get Hall Ticket’ button.

5) The Hall Ticket will be displayed on the screen

6) Download and take out a print for future reference.