TS EAMCET Admit Card 2022 Latest Update: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad will release the admit card for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) today, June 25, 2022. It is to be noted that TS EAMCET Hall Ticket 2022 will be issued at 5:00 PM. Candidates planning to appear for the entrance examination are required to download the hall tickets from the official website – eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

According to the official exam schedule, the TS EAMCET 2022 exam for the agriculture and medicine streams is scheduled to be held on July 14 and 15. The engineering exam of TS EAMCET will be held on July 18, 19, and 20. Below are the steps and a direct link(link to be active soon)to download the TS EAMCET 2022 admit card.

How to Download TS EAMCET Admit Card 2022 Online?

Visit the official website eamcet.tsche.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ Download TS EAMCET 2022 Admit Card .”

.” Enter the login credentials such as your registration number.

The TS EAMCET 2022 Hall Ticket will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download the admit card and take a printout of it for further reference.

Why is TS EAMCET-2022 Conducted?

The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical (Pharmacy, Veterinary etc.,) Common Entrance Test-2022 (TS EAMCET-2022) is being conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). This examination is the prerequisite for admission into various professional courses offered in University/ Private Colleges in the state of Telangana for the academic year 2022-2023.