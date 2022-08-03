TS EAMCET 2022 Answer Key: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad has released the provisional answer key of the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, Pharmacy and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 today August 03, 2022. It is to be that JNTU has also released the TS EAMCET Answer Key for Agriculture and Medical streams. Registered candidates can download the TS EAMCET Answer Key 2022 through the official website — eamcet.tsche.ac.in.Also Read - UPSSSC Mukhya Sevika Recruitment 2022: Apply For 2693 Posts Till August 24| Check Details Inside

Candidates can raise objections, if any against the answer key till August 5, 2022."The last date for Submission of Objections (if any) on the Premilinary Key for TS EAMCET-2022 (Agriculture & Medical Stream) is 5th August 2022, 5 PM," reads the official notification.

How to Download TS EAMCET Answer Key 2022?

Visit the official website, eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Look for the link that reads, “ Download Response Sheet (AM) ” given at the bottom of the homepage.

” given at the bottom of the homepage. Enter the login credentials such as EAMCET Hall Ticket Number, Registration Number, and Date of Birth.

Your TS EAMCET 2022 Answer Key will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download the answer key and take a printout of it for future reference.

According to the examination schedule, the TS EAMCET 2022 exam for the Agriculture and Medical stream was held on July 30 and 31, 2022. For more details, check the official website, eamcet.tsche.ac.in.