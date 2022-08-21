TS EAMCET 2022: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE has started the registration process for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) counselling 2022. Eligible candidates who want to apply for the M.P.C stream can apply through the official website, eamcet.tsche.ac.in and tseamcet.nic.in. The last date to register is till August 29, 2022.Also Read - NTPC Recruitment 2022: Hurry Up! Apply For 20 Posts Till Aug 26; Check Pay Scale Here

TS EAMCET Counselling 2022 Schedule For Phase 1

Online filing of Basic Information, Payment of Processing Fee & Slot Booking for selection of Help Line Centre, Date & Time to attend for Certificate Verification: August 21 to August 29, 2022

Certificate Verification for already Slot Booked candidates: August 23 to August 30, 2022

Exercising Options after Certificate Verification: August 23 to September 02, 2022

Freezing of options: September 02, 2022

Provisional Allotment of Seats: September 06, 2022

Payment of Tuition Fee & Self Reporting through website: September 06 to September 13, 2022

TS EAMCET Counselling 2022 Schedule For Phase 2

Online filing of Basic Information, Payment of Processing Fee & Slot Booking for selection of Help Line Centre, Date & Time to attend for Certificate Verification: September 28, to September 29, 2022

Certificate Verification for already Slot Booked candidates: September 30, 2022

Exercising Options after Certificate Verification: September 28 to October 01, 2022

Freezing of options: October 01, 2022

Provisional Allotment of Seats: October 04, 2022

Payment of Tuition Fee & Self Reporting through website: October 04 to October 08, 2022

TS EAMCET Counselling 2022 Schedule For Final Phase

Online filing of Basic Information, Payment of Processing Fee & Slot Booking for selection of Help Line Centre, Date & Time to attend for Certificate Verification: October 11, to October 12, 2022

Certificate Verification for already Slot Booked candidates: October 13, 2022

Exercising Options after Certificate Verification: October 11 to October 14, 2022

Freezing of options: October 14, 2022

Provisional Allotment of Seats: October 17, 2022

Payment of Tuition Fee & Self Reporting through website: October 17 to October 20, 2022

19 Reporting at the allotted College: October 17 to October 21, 2022

WHO CAN APPLY?

Candidates who had qualified in TSEAMCET-2022 and passed Intermediate or its equivalent Qualifying Examination.

Check Eligibility Criteria

Candidate shall be an Indian National.

Candidate should belong to the State of Telangana /Andhra Pradesh as defined in G.O.(P).No. 646, Education (w) Dept., dated 10-07-1979 and its subsequent amendments.

In respect of under Graduate Professional Courses in Engineering (including Technology ) and Pharmacy the candidate should have completed 16 years of age as on 31-12-2022.

TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling: List Of Documents Required

Certificates to be produced by the candidates at the time of Certificate Verification: All original certificates and 2 sets of Xerox copies of the following