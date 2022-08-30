TS EAMCET 2022: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education(TSCHE) on Tuesday extended the Counselling schedule for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET). As per the official notification, the slot booking date has been extended till September 1, 2022. Eligible candidates who want to apply for the M.P.C stream can book their slots for counseling by visiting the official website tseamcet.nic.in.Also Read - ITBP Constable Recruitment 2022: Apply For 52 Posts at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in| Class 10th Pass Eligible
“The last date for Slot booking extended up to 01 September 2022 and certificate verification up to 02 September 22 and option entry up to 03 Sept 2022.” reads the official notification. Candidate presence is mandatory for Certificate Verification strictly as per the scheduled Slot Booking date and time at Help Line Centre. Also Read - SSC CPO Recruitment 2022: Last Date to Register For 4300 SI Posts Tomorrow; Apply Now at ssc.nic.in
TS EAMCET Counselling 2022 Revised Dates Here
- Last date For Slot Booking Extended: September 01, 2022
- Certification Verification: September 02, 2022
- Option Entry Up: September 03, 2022
Who Can Apply For Counselling Process?
- Candidates who had qualified in TSEAMCET-2022 and passed Intermediate or its equivalent Qualifying Examination.
TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling: Check Eligibility Criteria
- Candidate shall be an Indian National.
- Candidate should belong to the State of Telangana /Andhra Pradesh as defined in G.O.(P).No. 646, Education (w) Dept., dated 10-07-1979 and its subsequent amendments.
- In respect of under Graduate Professional Courses in Engineering (including Technology ) and Pharmacy the candidate should have completed 16 years of age as on 31-12-2022. For more details, check the official website.
TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling: List Of Documents Required
Certificates to be produced by the candidates at the time of Certificate Verification: All original certificates and 2 sets of Xerox copies of the following. Also Read - AAI Recruitment 2022: Apply For 156 Posts at aai.aero From Sept 01|Check Salary, Notification Here
- TS EAMCET 2022 rank card
- TS EAMCET 2022 hall ticket
- Aadhar card
- SSC or equivalent marks memo
- Class 12 (Inter) or equivalent marksheet and passing certificate
- Class 6 to Class 12 mark sheets and certificates
- Transfer Certificate (TC)
- Income certificate issued by a competent authority after January 1 (if applicable)
- Caste Certificate issued by competent authority, if applicable.
- Residence Certificate of candidate for a period of 7 years preceding to qualifying examination in case where the candidate has no institutionalized education.
- In respect of Non-Local candidates in order to consider them for allotment under unreserved seats the following certificates needs to be submitted.