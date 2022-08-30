TS EAMCET 2022: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education(TSCHE) on Tuesday extended the Counselling schedule for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET). As per the official notification, the slot booking date has been extended till September 1, 2022. Eligible candidates who want to apply for the M.P.C stream can book their slots for counseling by visiting the official website tseamcet.nic.in.Also Read - ITBP Constable Recruitment 2022: Apply For 52 Posts at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in| Class 10th Pass Eligible

"The last date for Slot booking extended up to 01 September 2022 and certificate verification up to 02 September 22 and option entry up to 03 Sept 2022." reads the official notification. Candidate presence is mandatory for Certificate Verification strictly as per the scheduled Slot Booking date and time at Help Line Centre.

TS EAMCET Counselling 2022 Revised Dates Here

Last date For Slot Booking Extended : September 01, 2022

: September 01, 2022 Certification Verification : September 02, 2022

: September 02, 2022 Option Entry Up: September 03, 2022