Home

Education

TS EAMCET Counselling 2023: Phase 2 Registration Ends Today; Visit tseamcet.nic.in To Apply

TS EAMCET Counselling 2023: Phase 2 Registration Ends Today; Visit tseamcet.nic.in To Apply

TS EAMCET Counselling 2023: The Phase 2 Counselling registration process for TS EAMCET 2023 will end today, July 25. Eligible aspirants willing to register for the TS EAMCET 2023 counselling can visit the official website at tseamcet.nic.in.

TS EAMCET Counselling 2023 Phase 2 started on July 24. (Representative Image)

TS EAMCET Counselling 2023: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will close the registration process window for Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) Phase 2 Counselling 2023 today, July 25. Aspirants can apply for the TS EAMCET 2023 counselling round on the official website- tseamcet.nic.in. The TS EAMCET 2023 exam was conducted from May 7 to 11 and the results for the Phase 1 counselling were out on July 17. According to the official schedule, appearing for the TS EAMCET-2023 and obtaining a rank does not ensure an applicant to be considered for admission. Until the candidate fulfils the requirements laid down for admissions, they will not be considered for the process. It is important to note that the counselling is being held for admissions to various undergraduate courses in Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical (Pharmacy, Veterinary) offered in Telangana for the academic year 2023-2024.

Trending Now

TS EAMCET Counselling 2023: Dates To Remember

Phase 2 Counselling begins: July 24

Phase 2 Counselling ends: July 25

Certificate verification for slot booked candidates: July 26

Exercising options: July 24 to July 27

Freezing of options: July 27

Provisional allotment of seats: July 31

Self-Reporting and online payment of tuition fee: July 31 to August 2

You may like to read

TS EAMCET Counselling 2023: Steps To Register

Step 1: First visit the official website of TS EAMCET at tseamcet.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the TS EAMCET counselling 2023 registration link available.

Step 3: After this, read the instructions carefully and proceed with the registration form as asked.

Step 4: Upload the relevant documents as mentioned in the TS EAMCET 2023 form.

Step 5: Pay the application fee online and download the TS EAMCET counselling confirmation page.

TS EAMCET Counselling 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Aspirants be above 16 years of age for UG professional courses in Engineering (including Technology) and BPharma. For the Doctor of Pharmacy course, aspirants should be above 17 years of age. Note that, the maximum eligible age for obtaining a scholarship for OC (Open Category) candidates is 25 years, while for other candidates the eligible age is 29 years.

Educational qualification: Aspirants are eligible to apply if they have qualified the TS EAMCET-2023. For OC candidates, an aggregate of 45 per cent is needed. Forty per cent is applicable for other candidates in group subjects of Intermediate or equivalent examination.

Other than this, the aspirant should be an Indian citizen and a resident of the state of Telangana or Andhra Pradesh.

TS EAMCET Counselling 2023: Documents Required

Aspirants must have all the original certificates and two sets of Xerox copies of the following:

1. TS EAMCET 2023 Rank Card

2. TS EAMCET 2023 Hall Ticket

3. Government based ID proof such as Aadhaar Card

4. SSC or its equivalent marks Memo

5. Class 6 to Intermediate/equivalent study certificates.

6. Intermediate or its equivalent Memo-Cum-Pass Certificate.

7. Transfer Certificate.

8. Caste certificate by competent authority, if applicable.

9. Income Certificate by competent authority, if needed.

10. EWS income certificate and Asset Certificate issued by the Tahsildar valid for the year 2023-24, if applicable.

11. In case the aspirant has no institutionalised education, he/she must submit their residence certificate for a period of seven years preceding the qualifying examination.

TS EAMCET Counselling 2023: Application Fee

General category applicants have to pay an application fee of Rs 1,200 while Scheduled Caste /Scheduled Tribe/ Economically Weaker Section/ Person with Disabilities and other reserved category candidates will be charged Rs 600.

For more related information, aspirants can visit the official website of TS EAMCET at tseamcet.nic.in.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES