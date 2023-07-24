Home

Education

TS EAMCET Counselling 2023: Phase 2 Registration Begins Today, Details Inside

TS EAMCET Counselling 2023: Phase 2 Registration Begins Today, Details Inside

Telangana State Council of Higher Education has commenced the Phase 2 Counselling registration process for TS EAMCET 2023 today, July 24. Eligible candidates can register for the TS EAMCET 2023 counselling on the official website at tseamcet.nic.in.

TS EAMCET Counselling 2023 Phase 2 Registration Begins Today.

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has begun the registration process for Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) Phase 2 Counselling 2023 today, July 24. Eligible candidates seeking admission into BE, Pharm.D, B.Tech, and B.Pharma courses can register for the TS EAMCET 2023 counselling on the official website at tseamcet.nic.in. The last date to register for the counselling round is July 25.

Trending Now

Note that the TS EAMCET 2023 exam was conducted from May 7 to 11 and the TS EAMCET Counselling Phase 1 results were out on July 17. As per the official schedule, mere appearing for TSEAMCET-2023 and obtaining a rank does not entitle an applicant to be considered for admission. Until and unless the candidate fulfils the requirements laid down for admissions, they won’t be considered.

You may like to read

TS EAMCET Counselling 2023: Important Dates To Remember

Phase 2 Counselling Starts: July 24

Phase 2 Counselling Ends: July 25

For Slot Booked candidates, Certificate Verification: July 26

Exercising Options after certificate verification: July 24 to July 27

Freezing of options: July 27

Provisional Allotment of Seats: July 31

Payment of Tuition Fee and Self Reporting through website: July 31 to August 2

TS EAMCET Counselling 2023: How to Register

Step 1: Visit the official website at tseamcet.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, select the TS EAMCET counselling 2023 registration link available

Step 3: Read the instructions carefully and fill out the registration form as asked

Step 4: Upload the required documents as mentioned in the form

Step 5: Pay the registration fee and hit submit

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and take a hardcopy of the same for future references

TS EAMCET Counselling 2023: Documents required

It is important to have all the original certificates and 2 sets of photocopy of the following:

TS EAMCET 2023 Rank Card TS EAMCET 2023 Hall Ticket SSC or its equivalent marks memo ID Proof such as Aadhar Card Intermediate or its equivalent Memo-Cum-Pass Certificate. Class 6 to intermediate or its equivalent study certificates. Transfer Certificate Income Certificate issued by competent authority, if applicable. EWS income certificate and Asset Certificate issued by the Tahsildar valid for the year 2023-24, if applicable Caste certificate issued by competent authority, if applicable In case the candidate has no institutionalized education, candidate must submit their residence certificate for a period of 7 years preceding the qualifying examination.

TS EAMCET Counselling 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates should have completed 16 years of age in respect of undergraduate Professional Courses in Engineering (including Technology) and B Pharmacy. In respect to the Doctor of Pharmacy course, applicants should have completed 17 years of age. However, for OC candidates, the maximum eligible age for obtaining a scholarship is 25 years while for other candidates, it stands at 29 years.

Educational qualification: Applicants can apply if they have qualified in TS EAMCET-2023 with an aggregate of 45 per cent (for OC candidates) and 40 per cent (for other candidates) in group subjects of Intermediate/equivalent examination.

Other than this, candidates shall be an Indian National and a resident of Telangana or Andhra Pradesh.

TS EAMCET Counselling 2023: Application Fee

Applicants belonging to General category have to pay an application fee of Rs 1200 while SC/ST/EWS/PwD and other reserved category candidates will have to pay Rs 600.

For further related information, aspirants are advised to go to the official website of TS EAMCET at tseamcet.nic.in.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES