TS EAMCET Result 2021 LIVE: The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET 2021) result is expected to be announced today at 11 am. Students who appeared in the Engineering entrance exam of will be able to access their results from 11 am onwards. The TS EAMCET Result 2021 result would be declared for both Engineering and Agriculture & Medical streams.on its official website- eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University (JNTU), Hyderabad, held TS EAMCET 2021 examination on August 4, 5, and 6 on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) with strict adherence to the COVID 19 protocols. The TS EAMCET 2021 was conducted in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. This year around 2,51,606 candidates had registered for the TS EAMCET exam and in order to check results on the website, students need to use their credentials like their registration number, date of birth, and hall ticket number.

Here’s a step-by-step process how to check and download TS EAMCET 2021 Result

Visit the official website of Telangana State Council of Higher Education here eamcet.tsche.ac.in. Go to the ‘Latest Updates’ section available on the homepage Click on the direct link here – TS EAMCET 2021 Result. (This link will be activated soon) Enter credentials such as registration number, date of birth, and hall ticket number to log in Check and download TS EAMCET 2021 Result Take a print of the result for any future reference

07:50 am: The qualified candidates would be able to appear for the counselling process. TSCHE is also expected to announce the counselling schedule soon.

07:45 am: Candidates qualifying in this exam would be able to take admission in Engineering, Agriculture and Medical courses provided by the state-affiliated colleges.

07:30 am: Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test, TS EAMCET exam is conducted once in a year by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education(TSCHE).