TS EAMCET Result 2023 LIVE: TSCHE EAMCET Seat Allotment Result at eamcet.tsche.ac.in Soon; Direct Link

Candidates can check and download TS EAMCET Seat Allotment Result 2023 by visiting the official website at eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Updated: July 16, 2023 11:53 AM IST

By India.com Education Desk | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

TS EAMCET Seat Allotment Result 2023 LIVE: Telangana State Council of Higher Education, Hyderabad will declare the seat allotment result for the TS EAMCET Phase 1 Counselling today, July 16, 2023. Candidates can check and download TS EAMCET Seat Allotment Result 2023 by visiting the official website at eamcet.tsche.ac.in. The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical (Pharmacy, Veterinary etc.,) Common Entrance Test-2023 (TS EAMCET-2023) is being conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). This examination is the prerequisite for admission into various professional courses offered in University/ Private Colleges in the state of Telangana for the academic year 2023-2024. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on TS EAMCET Seat Allotment Result 2023.

  • 11:53 AM IST

    TS EAMCET Result 2023 LIVE: How to Check TSCHE EAMCET Seat Allotment Result

    Go to the official website at tseamcet.nic.in.

    Click on the TS EAMCET seat allotment list download link. The link will be available on the homepage.

    Now enter registration number, hall ticket number and password/ date of birth.

    Now TS EAMCET allotment slip will be displayed on the screen.

    Take a printout and download the details.

  • 11:42 AM IST

    TS EAMCET Result 2023 LIVE: Official Website to Check TSCHE EAMCET Seat Allotment Result



    eamcet.tsche.ac.in

  • 11:39 AM IST

    TS EAMCET Result 2023 LIVE: TSCHE EAMCET Seat Allotment Result Date And Time


    TSCHE EAMCET Seat Allotment Result Date And Time


    Telangana State Council of Higher Education, Hyderabad will declare the seat allotment result for the TS EAMCET Phase 1 Counselling today, July 16, 2023

