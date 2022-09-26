New Delhi: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE has released the TS EAMCET revised Counselling schedule for second phase. According to the date announced by the council, the registration process will start on October 11 end on October 12. Those who are interested and eligible can register at tseamcet.nic.in.Also Read - TS ECET Seat Allotment Result 2022 Declared at tsecet.nic.in; Direct Link Here

The candidates must note the Certificate Verification for already Slot Booked candidates will take place on October 12. Candidates have to complete the freezing of options by October 13.

TS EAMCET Counselling Schedule: Key Details

The TS EAMCET 2022 provisional allotment result will be released on October 16.

The processing fee is Rs 600 for SC/ST candidates and for other candidates he fee is ₹1200.

Online filing of Basic Information, Payment of Processing Fee & Slot Booking for selection of Help Line Centre, Date & Time to attend for Certificate Verification for not attended candidates in First Phase: October 11 to October 12

Certificate Verification for already Slot Booked candidates: October 12

Exercising Options: October 12 to October 13

Freezing of options: October 13

Provisional Allotment of Seats: October 16

Payment of Tuition Fee & Self Reporting through website: October 16 to October 18

Candidates can check the revised TS EAMCET 2022 counselling schedule for second phase here.