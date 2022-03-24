TS EAMCET, ECET 2022: The Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) has announced the exam schedule for Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET 2022). The TS EAMCET 2022 exam schedule and TS ECET 2022 exam schedule were released on official website www.tsche.ac.in.Also Read - CBSE New Academic Session Likely From April 1, Board To Release Full Schedule Soon | Latest Updates Students Must Know

TS EAMCET 2022 is a state-level Common Entrance Tests ( CETs) held for admission to various UG and PG Professional courses in the Colleges of Telangana State.

According to the notification by the Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE), TS ECET-2022 will be held on July 13 and TS EAMCET-2022 will be held on July 14, July 15, July 18, July 19 and July 20.

TS EAMCET-2022 – Exam dates

July 14

July 15

July 18

July 19

July 20

TS ECET-2022 – Exam date

July 13

TS EAMCET 2022: Eligibility criteria

Candidates should have passed 12th standard (45 per cent marks aggregate) with Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry as subjects if they are applying for Engineering and Technology.