ZEE Sites

Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Education
  • TS ECET 2023 Results Released at ecet.tsche.ac.in, Steps To Check Scores Here

TS ECET 2023 Results Released at ecet.tsche.ac.in, Steps To Check Scores Here

TS ECET examination 2023 is conducted by Osmania University Hyderabad on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education.

Updated: June 13, 2023 4:55 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

UP Indian students in America Result 2023

New Delhi: Osmania University Hyderabad on Tuesday released the TS ECET 2023 results. The candidates who have appeared for the examination can now check the results on the official website of the varsity i.e. ecet.tsche.ac.in. This year, the TS ECT 2023 examination was conducted on May 20 from 9 am to 12 noon.

Also Read:

Earlier, the exam conducting body released the TS ECET 2023 Preliminary Key and candidates had till May 27 to raise objections.

You may like to read

Direct link to check TS ECET 2023 results

TS ECET 2023: Know how to check results

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which the candidates can check the results:

  • Visit the official website at ecet.tsche.ac.in
  • On the homepage, click on the TS ECET 2023 result link
  • Key in your login details
  • Your TS ECET 2023 results will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and take a printout for future reference.

TS ECET examination 2023 is conducted by Osmania University Hyderabad on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.