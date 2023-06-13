TS ECET 2023 Results Released at ecet.tsche.ac.in, Steps To Check Scores Here

Home

TS ECET examination 2023 is conducted by Osmania University Hyderabad on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education.

New Delhi: Osmania University Hyderabad on Tuesday released the TS ECET 2023 results. The candidates who have appeared for the examination can now check the results on the official website of the varsity i.e. ecet.tsche.ac.in. This year, the TS ECT 2023 examination was conducted on May 20 from 9 am to 12 noon.

Earlier, the exam conducting body released the TS ECET 2023 Preliminary Key and candidates had till May 27 to raise objections.

TS ECET 2023: Know how to check results

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which the candidates can check the results:

Visit the official website at ecet.tsche.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the TS ECET 2023 result link

Key in your login details

Your TS ECET 2023 results will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.