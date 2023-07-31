TS ECET Counselling 2023: Registrations underway, Apply before August 1 at tsecet.nic.in

Home

The first phase registration process for the TS ECET counselling 2023 by Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), Hyderabad is underway. Eligible candidates seeking to apply for the counselling round can register on the official website of TS ECET at tsecet.nic.in.

The first phase registration process for the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) counselling 2023 by Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), Hyderabad is underway. This counselling round is conducted for BE, BTech, and B Pharmacy programmes admissions for lateral entry. Eligible candidates seeking to apply for the counselling round can visit the official website of TS ECET at tsecet.nic.in and register for the same. It is important to note that the last date to book slots is August 1.

As per the official schedule, the certificate verification will be done from July 31 to August 2. After verification, the exercising web options will be done between July 31 and August 4. The freezing of options will be done by August 4 and the provisional seat allotment will be declared on or before August 8. Apart from this, it is to be noted that candidates will have to report to the allotted colleges and pay the tuition fees between August 8 to August 12.

TS ECET Counselling 2023: Documents required

TS ECET 2023 Rank card.

TS ECET 2023 Admit Card.

Government based ID proof such as Aadhar card.

SSC or its equivalent marks memo.

Diploma or degree provisional pass certificate.

Diploma or degree memorandum of marks.

In case of BSc (Mathematics) candidates, intermediate or its equivalent memo-cum-pass certificate is required

Study certificate from Class 6 to diploma and Class 9 to degree in case of BSc (Mathematics)

In case of candidates who studied in statewide institutions, study certificate from class 4 to diploma is required

Transfer Certificate

Income Certificate by competent authority issued on or after January 1, 2023, if applicable.

Caste Certificate by competent authority, if applicable.

EWS Certificate issued by Tahsildar, if applicable.

TS ECET counselling 2023: Steps to register

Step 1: Visit the official portal of TS ECET at tsecet.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, select the link that reads “TS ECET 2023 Counselling first phase registration”

Step 3: Register yourself and login using your credentials (TS ECET Hall ticket number and date of birth)

Step 4: After logging in, proceed with the application form as asked

Step 5: Upload the necessary documents as mentioned

Step 6: Lastly, submit the application fee and book your slots

TS ECET Counselling 2023: Application Fees

Open Category candidates who qualified in TS ECET 2023 and secured an aggregate mark of 45 per cent and other category candidates who secured 40 per cent in diploma or BSc (Mathematics) are eligible to apply. Students should note that the one belonging to the SC/ST category are required to pay a processing fee of Rs 600 while general category candidates will have to pay Rs 1,200.

For additional queries and information, candidates are advised to visit the official portal at tsecet.nic.in.

