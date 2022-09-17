TS ECET Seat Allotment Result 2022 Direct Link: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) Hyderabad has declared the TS ECET seat allotment result 2022 today, September 17. Eligible candidates can download the TS ECET Seat Allotment Result 2022 by visiting the official website of TS ECET at tsecet.nic.in. “Download Allotment Order by Signing-In through ‘Candidates Login’, reads the official statement.Also Read - REET Result 2022 to Be Declared Soon; Check Steps to Download Scores at reetbser2022.in

How to Download TS ECET Seat Allotment Result 2022?

Go to the official website of TS ECET at tsecet.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the Candidates login section.

Sing in using login ID, TSECET Hall Ticket No, password, and date of birth.

Your TS ECET Seat Allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download the result and take a printout of the same for further need.

Who Can Apply?

Candidates who had qualified in TSECET-2022 and who secured 45% (for OC) and 40% (for others) in aggregate marks in Diploma or B.Sc. (Mathematics) Degree Examination.

Check TS ECET Counselling Schedule For First Phase

Online filing of Basic Information, Payment of Processing Fee & Slot Booking for selection of Help Line Centre, Date & Time to attend for Certificate Verification: 07-09-2022 to 11-09-2022

Certificate Verification for already Slot Booked candidates: 09-09-2022 to 12-09-2022

Exercising Options after Certificate Verification: 09-09-2022 to 14-09-2022

Freezing of options: 14-09-2022

Provisional Allotment of Seats: 17-09-2022

Payment of Tuition Fee & Self Reporting through website: 17-09-2022 to 22-09-2022

Check TS ECET Counselling Schedule For Final Phase

Online filing of Basic Information, Payment of Processing Fee & Slot Booking for selection of Help Line Centre, Date & Time to attend for Certificate Verification for not attended candidates in First Phase: 25-09-2022

Certificate Verification for already Slot Booked candidates: 26-09-2022

Exercising Options after Certificate Verification: 25-09-2022 to 27-09-2022

Freezing of options: 27-09-2022

Provisional Allotment of Seats: 29-09-2022

Payment of Tuition Fee & Self Reporting through website: 29-09-2022 to 07-10-2022

Reporting at the allotted College: 30-09-2022 to 10-10-2022

SPOT ADMISSIONS [for Admission into B.E. /B.Tech / B Pharmacy Courses (Lateral Entry into second year) in Private Unaided Engineering and B Pharmacy Colleges]

The Spot Admission guidelines for Private Unaided Engineering and B Pharmacy Colleges will be placed in the website https://tsecet.nic.in: 30-09-2022

