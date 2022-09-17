TS ECET Seat Allotment Result 2022 Direct Link: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) Hyderabad has declared the TS ECET seat allotment result 2022 today, September 17. Eligible candidates can download the TS ECET Seat Allotment Result 2022 by visiting the official website of TS ECET at tsecet.nic.in. “Download Allotment Order by Signing-In through ‘Candidates Login’, reads the official statement.Also Read - REET Result 2022 to Be Declared Soon; Check Steps to Download Scores at reetbser2022.in
How to Download TS ECET Seat Allotment Result 2022?
- Go to the official website of TS ECET at tsecet.nic.in.
- On the homepage, click on the Candidates login section.
- Sing in using login ID, TSECET Hall Ticket No, password, and date of birth.
- Your TS ECET Seat Allotment result will be displayed on the screen.
- Download the result and take a printout of the same for further need.
Who Can Apply?
Candidates who had qualified in TSECET-2022 and who secured 45% (for OC) and 40% (for others) in aggregate marks in Diploma or B.Sc. (Mathematics) Degree Examination. Also Read - ITBP Constable Recruitment 2022: Apply For 108 Posts Till Oct 1 at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. Check Salary Here
Check TS ECET Counselling Schedule For First Phase
- Online filing of Basic Information, Payment of Processing Fee & Slot Booking for selection of Help Line Centre, Date & Time to attend for Certificate Verification: 07-09-2022 to 11-09-2022
- Certificate Verification for already Slot Booked candidates: 09-09-2022 to 12-09-2022
- Exercising Options after Certificate Verification: 09-09-2022 to 14-09-2022
- Freezing of options: 14-09-2022
- Provisional Allotment of Seats: 17-09-2022
- Payment of Tuition Fee & Self Reporting through website: 17-09-2022 to 22-09-2022
Check TS ECET Counselling Schedule For Final Phase
- Online filing of Basic Information, Payment of Processing Fee & Slot Booking for selection of Help Line Centre, Date & Time to attend for Certificate Verification for not attended candidates in First Phase: 25-09-2022
- Certificate Verification for already Slot Booked candidates: 26-09-2022
- Exercising Options after Certificate Verification: 25-09-2022 to 27-09-2022
- Freezing of options: 27-09-2022
- Provisional Allotment of Seats: 29-09-2022
- Payment of Tuition Fee & Self Reporting through website: 29-09-2022 to 07-10-2022
- Reporting at the allotted College: 30-09-2022 to 10-10-2022
SPOT ADMISSIONS [for Admission into B.E. /B.Tech / B Pharmacy Courses (Lateral Entry into second year) in Private Unaided Engineering and B Pharmacy Colleges] Also Read - SBI, NABARD, HP State Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2022: Apply For These Top Banking Jobs This Week
- The Spot Admission guidelines for Private Unaided Engineering and B Pharmacy Colleges will be placed in the website https://tsecet.nic.in: 30-09-2022
Certificates to be produced by the candidates at the time of Certificate Verification:
- All original certificates and 2 sets of Xerox copies of the following.
- TSECET -2022 Rank Card.
- TSECET -2022 Hall Ticket.
- Aadhar Card.
- S.S.C or its equivalent Marks memo.
- Diploma / Degree Memorandum of marks.
- Diploma / Degree Provisional Pass Certificate.
- Intermediate or its equivalent Memo-Cum-Pass Certificate in case of B.Sc (Mathematics) candidates.
- Study Certificate from VI to Diploma [9th Class to Degree in case of B.Sc (Mathematics), IV to Diploma in case of candidates studied in Statewide Institutions].
- Transfer Certificate (T.C)
- Income Certificate issued on or after 01-01-2022 by competent authority, if applicable.
- EWS Income Certificate issued by Tahsildar valid for the year 2022-23, if applicable.
- Caste Certificate issued by competent authority, if applicable.
- Residence Certificate of candidate for a period of 7 years preceding to qualifying examination in case where the candidate has no institutionalized education. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification shared HERE