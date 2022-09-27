TS ECET Seat Allotment Result 2022 Date: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will soon declare the TS ECET Seat Allotment Result 2022 on its website. As per the official schedule, the TS ECET Provisional Seat Allotment Result 2022 for the final phase will be announced on September 29, 2022. Eligible candidates can check the result by visiting the official website of TSCHE at tsecet.nic.in.Also Read - NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow at mcc.nic.in; Reporting Begins Sept 29

The payment of tuition Fee and self-reporting through the website will be conducted between September 29 to October 07, 2022. Candidates will be able to report at the allotted college between September 30 to October 07, 2022.

TS ECET Counselling Schedule 2022: Check Dates For Final Phase Registration

Online filing of Basic Information, Payment of Processing Fee & Slot Booking for selection of Help Line Centre, Date & Time to attend for Certificate Verification for not attended candidates in First Phase: 25-09-2022

Certificate Verification for already Slot Booked candidates: 26-09-2022

Exercising Options after Certificate Verification: 25-09-2022 to 27-09-2022

Freezing of options: 27-09-2022

Provisional Allotment of Seats: 29-09-2022

Payment of Tuition Fee & Self Reporting through website: 29-09-2022 to 07-10-2022

Reporting at the allotted College: 30-09-2022 to 10-10-2022

TS ECET Counselling 2022: How to Check TS ECET Seat Allotment Result 2022?

Visit the official website of TSCHE at tsecet.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download TS ECET Seat Allotment result 2022.”

Enter the login credentials, if required, and click on the submit option.

Your TS ECET Seat Allotment Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

Who Can Apply?

Candidates who had qualified in TSECET-2022 and who secured 45% (for OC) and 40% (for others) in aggregate marks in Diploma or B.Sc. (Mathematics) Degree Examination. For more details, candidates can check the official website of TSCHE.

Any Spot Admission?

Spot Admission: [for Admission into B.E. /B.Tech / B Pharmacy Courses (Lateral Entry into second year) in Private Unaided Engineering and B Pharmacy Colleges]

The Spot Admission guidelines for Private Unaided Engineering and B Pharmacy Colleges will be placed in the website https://tsecet.nic.in: 30-09-2022

“Candidates / Parents are advised to exercise as many number of options as possible to avoid disappointment of not getting a seat. Therefore while exercising the options every care need to be taken in selecting the college and

Branch as per the choice of the candidates,” reads the detailed notification.