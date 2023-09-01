Home

TS ECET Spot Admissions 2023: Check Out Exam Schedule At tsecetd.nic.in

The processing fees for TS ECET spot admissions 2023 has been fixed at Rs 1,300 for the qualified candidates. On the other hand, the non-qualified applicants will have to shell out Rs 2,100.

The first preference will be given to candidates who have qualified for the TSECET-2023. (Representative image)

The schedule for TS ECET spot Admissions 2023 has been released by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education. Aspirants can check out the TS ECET Spot Admissions 2023 schedule on the official site of the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test at tsecetd.nic.in. Going by the TS ECET Spot Admissions 2023 notification, the colleges will be issuing notifications on September 3, while the application process will commence on September 4. The applications will be accepted till September 5, whereas the spot admissions at institutions will be held on September 6.

The first preference will be given to candidates who have qualified for the TSECET-2023 and have scored 44.5 per cent or more (for OC) and 39.5 per cent and above for (BC/SC/ST) in the relevant Diploma/B.Sc. examination.

Later, if vacancies are available, candidates who have passed Diploma/B.Sc. examination with 44.5 per cent and above (OC), and got 39.5 per cent or more (BC/SC/ST) will be taken into consideration.

TS ECET Spot Admissions 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Those who have completed a three-year B.Sc Degree with Mathematics as one of the subjects in the group combination from a recognized University in the State or an equivalent qualification will be considered eligible for TS ECET Spot Admissions 2023.

TS ECET Spot Admissions 2023: Processing Fee

Candidates who qualify for the TS ECET 2023 will be paying a fee of Rs 1300. Meanwhile, those who failed to qualify will have to shell out Rs 2100.

TS ECET Spot Admissions 2023: Certificates To Be Produced

Here is a list of documents required to be produced by the candidate :

Diploma/B.Sc Degree

Marks Memorandum of 3 Years

Study Certificate

Residence Certificate (If required)

TSECET- 2023 Rank Card (If qualified)

TSECET -2023 Hall Ticket (If qualified)

Caste Certificate (If required)

The applicant must carry with them original certificates for spot admissions verification. Once the official verification is completed, the original certificates will be returned to the applicant. The candidate shall also submit photocopies of certificates and an original transfer certificate (T.C) at the college.

For any further details, candidates are advised to check out the official site of TS ECET at https://tsecet.nic.in.

