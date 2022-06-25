TS Ed CET, PGCET 2022 Registration Latest Update: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education(TSCHE) has extended the last date to apply for the TS PGCET 2022 and the TS Ed CET 2022 exams. As per the official notification, the last date to fill out the TS PGCET 2022 application form is June 30, 2022. However, the last date to fill out the TS ED CET 2022 Application form is July 06, 2022. Interested candidates can apply for the same through the official website, tsche.ac.in, pgecet.tsche.ac.in and edcet.tsche.ac.in.Also Read - BARC NRB Recruitment 2022: Register For 89 Posts From July 1; Class 10 Pass Eligible

TS Ed CET, TS PGCET 2022 Registration: Check Official Website to Apply?

TS PGCET: pgecet.tsche.ac.in

TS ED CET: edcet.tsche.ac.in

TS Ed CET, PGCET 2022 Registration: Check Application Fee

For TS PGCET 2022, applicants are required to pay Rs. 1000 as an application fee. For TS Ed CET 2022, candidates must submit a fee of Rs. 650.

Telangana TS Ed CET, TS PGCET 2022 Registration: Steps to Apply Online?

Visit the official website of PGCET or TS ED CET at pgecet.tsche.ac.in or edcet.tsche.ac.in

Click on the link that reads, ‘Fill Application Form’ available on the homepage.

Now fill out the application form with the required details.

Upload the necessary documents.

Pay the application fee.

Now submit the PGCET or TS ED CET application form.

Download the application form and take a printout of it for future use.

TS Ed CET, PGCET 2022 Registration: Check Exam Dates, Other Details

TS PGCET 2022 will be held from July 29, 2022, to August 1, 2022. The TS Ed CET 2022 exam will be held on July 26 and July 27, 2022. TS PGECET is a Telangana State Level Common Entrance Test for Admission into Regular PG Courses in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Pharmacy (ME / M.Tech./ M.Pharmacy / M.Arch ), Graduate level Pharm-D (Post Baccalaureate) for the academic year 2022-2023 conducted by Osmania University on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education.