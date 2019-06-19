TS EDCET Result 2019: The Osmania University of Hyderabad is likely to announce the results of Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS EDCET) on its official website on Wednesday i.e., June 19, 2019. Candidates who had taken up the TS EDCET 2019 are requested to visit the official website of Telangana EDCET, i.e., edcet.tsche.ac.in in order to check their results.

Notably, the TS EDCET 2019 was conducted by Osmania University on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on May 31, 2019.

Here’s how to check your TS EDCET result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of EDCET- edcet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says “TS EDCET result 2019” on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page.

Step 4: Now enter all the required details such as your roll number and date of birth.

Step 5: Your TS EDCET result 2019 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: After checking the results, download and take a print out of the same for future reference.

Only those candidates who clear the exam will be eligible for admission into B.Ed regular two-year course in the Colleges of Education in Telangana State for the academic year 2019-2020.