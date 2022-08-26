TS EdCET Results 2022: The Osmania University, Hyderabad, on Friday announced the Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS EdCET) 2022 Result. Now the candidates can check and download their TSEdCET results from the official website — edcet.tsche.ac.in. To check and download the TS EdCET 2022 rank card, the candidates need to log in using their hall ticket number and date of birth.Also Read - TS EdCET Results 2022 To Be Declared Soon On edcet.tsche.ac.in; Check Date And Time Here

The candidate must be knowing that TS EdCET 2022 examination was held on July 26, 2022 at 19 regional centres across the state. To qualify for TS EdCET 2022 exam, the candidates should score 25 per cent marks, that is, 50 marks out of total of 200 marks. Also Read - TS Ed CET, TS PGCET 2022 Registration Date Extended; Check Steps to Apply, Other Details

TS EdCET 2022 Result: Here’s How To Download Score?

Visit the official website– edcet.tsche.ac.in

Click on the link that reads ‘Download Rank Card’

Enter login details like hall ticket number and date of birth

Submit it and TS EdCET result will be displayed on the screen

Download the rank card pdf and take a printout for further reference.

This year, the Osmania University conducted the TS EdCET examination on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) for admission into BEd (two years) regular courses in the Colleges of Education in Telangana State for the academic year 2022-2023.