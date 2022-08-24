TS EdCET Results 2022: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) and Osmania University in Hyderabad are likely to announce the TS EdCET Results 2022 soon. As per the latest update shared Manabadi, the TS EdCet Results may be declared on August 25 (Thursday). The official TS EdCet results date 2022 have not been announced but there have been a speculation that it is likely to be released tomorrow. Earlier, TS EdCet Results 2022 release date was set as August 24 but it has now been changed to August 25th. TS EdCet results 2022 time has not officially been announced till now and it will soon be available on official website edcet.tsche.ac.in.Also Read - NEET UG 2022 Official Answer Key to be Released Anytime Soon on neet.nta.nic.in; Results Likely on Aug 28

TS EdCET Results 2022: Where to check result

Students who are eagerly waiting for TS EdCET Results 2022 can check the results once it is declared on official website edcet.tsche.ac.in. The candidates can also check TS EdCET Results 2022 on manabadi.co.in. After the TS EdCET Results 2022 declared, students can download the scorecard from the official website and take a printout of it for future reference.

TS EdCET Results 2022 date and time

Please note that TS EdCET Results 2022 date and time have not officially been announced by the TSCHE. But as per manabadi’s update, it is likely that the TS EdCET Results 2022 will be released tomorrow (August 25th, Thursday).

About TS EdCET Exam

TS EdCET Exam is an entrance exam for aspirants seeking admission to two year B.ED Regular course in all the colleges that have B.ED degree course. TS Ed.CET allows the candidates seeking admission to a two-year B.Ed (degree)-affiliated college in Telangana.

TS Ed.cet Exam is conducted under by the Osmania University, Hyderabad on behalf of the Telangana state Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). The exam conducted by them is popularly known as TS EdCET.