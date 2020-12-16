The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has officially declared the TS ICET 2020 Counselling Results for the state level MBA and MCA Entrance test, as per the latest updates. The candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the same on the official website i.e. tsicet.nic.in. Also Read - TS ICET 2019 Result Out, Check on icet.tschse.ac.in

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the results: Also Read - Telangana TS SSC Results 2018: Result Declared at bse.telangana.gov.in, Pass Percentage is 83.78, Girls Outshine Boys

Step 1: Visit official website i.e. tsicet.nic.in Also Read - manabadi.co.in TS ICET Results 2017 Announced: Check counselling dates and details of verification of OMR Answer sheets at Icet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: Find and Click on Link for Candidate Login

Step 3: Enter your Login ID No and Hall Ticket No in the first two fields

Step 4: Input your password and Date of Birth the third and fourth fields

Step 5: Enter the security captcha shown on the web-page

Step 6: Verify all the details and submit them on the website

Step 7: Your TS ICET 2020 Login allotment result will be displayed on the screen

Step 8: Download and take a print out of TS ICET 2020 counselling seat allotment result for future reference

Along with releasing the 1st Seat Allotment Results for the candidates, the exam authority i.e. TSCHE has also notified the admission process for shortlisted candidates. Those candidates who have been selected or shortlisted and allotted seats in the various MCA / MBA colleges will be required to completed the necessary admission formalities on or before 19th December 2020.