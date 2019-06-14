TS ICET result 2019: TS ICET result 2019 has been released on the official website of Telangana State Council of Higher Education. The results of Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test 2019 has been released by Kakatiya University, Warangal. TS ICET was held for 24,000 MBA seats and 2,000 MCA seats. While the result is yet not available on icet.tschse.ac.in, it can be accessed here.

Candidates are requested to keep calm and try accessing the official website if they cannot do so in one go.

The answer key has also been released on Kakatiya University website. ICET examination was held on May 23 and 24, 2019.

How to Check Your TS ICET Result 2019

1. Go to the official website of TS ICET 2019 or go here

2. Click on TS ICET Result 2019

3. Give TS ICET 2019 registration number and date of birth

4. Submit information

5. Your TS ICET 2019 result will be displayed

6. Download and take a printout for future reference

ICET 2019 examination is conducted for admission to MBA and MCA programmes.

Candidates can download the answer key once it is available on the official site. The overall pass percentage this year is 92%, said reports. Candidates will have to wait for a while to check their result on the official site of TS ICET.