TSICET 2022 Counselling: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has declared the provisional allotment result for the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) counselling 2022 today, October 18, 2022. Candidates can download the TS ICET 2022 provisional seat allotment result by visiting the official website of TSCHE at tsicet.nic.in. Candidates are required to make the payment of tuition fees and self-reporting through the official website between October 18 till October 21.Also Read - Maharashtra NEET UG 2022 Counselling Registration Begins at cetcell.net.in; Check Top Medical Colleges Here

TS ICET seat allotment list has been prepared on the basis of the candidate’s rank, choices given by candidates, reservation criteria, and document verification. For the convenience of the candidates, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to download the result. Also Read - Chhattisgarh NEET UG 2022 Counselling Registration Begins at cgdme.co.in; Check Fee, Direct Link Here

DIRECT LINK: TSICET 2022 COUNSELLING PROVISIONAL RESULT

HOW TO CHECK TSICET 2022 COUNSELLING PROVISIONAL SEAT ALLOTMENT RESULT?

Visit the official website of TSCHE at tsicet.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the Candidates login section.

Enter the login credentials and click on the submit option.

Your TSICET 2022 Counselling Provisional Result will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

TSICET 2022 COUNSELLING DATES FOR FIRST PHASE

Provisional Allotment of Seats 18-10-2022

Payment of Tuition Fee & self reporting through website: October 18 to October 21, 2022

TSICET 2022 COUNSELLING DATES FOR THE FINAL PHASE

Online filing of Basic Information, Payment of Processing Fee & Slot Booking for selection of Help Line Centre, Date & Time to attend for Certificate Verification for not attended candidates in First Phase: October 23, 2022

Certificate Verification for already Slot Booked candidates: October 24, 2022

Exercising options after Certificate Verification: October 23 to October 25, 2022

Freezing of options: October 25, 2022

Provisional allotment of seats: October 28

Payment of Tuition Fee, Self Reporting through website: October 28 to October 30, 2022

Reporting at the allotted College: October 29 to October 30, 2022

TSICET 2022 COUNSELLING: CHECK DOCUMENTS FOR CERTIFICATE VERIFICATION

Certificates to be produced by the candidates at the time of Certificate Verification: All original certificates and 2 sets of Xerox copies of the following.

TSICET-2022 Rank Card.

TSICET-2022 Hall Ticket.

Aadhar Card.

S.S.C or its equivalent Marks memo.

Intermediate or its equivalent Memo-Cum-Pass Certificate.

Degree Memorandum of marks.

Degree Provisional Pass Certificate.

Study or Bonafide Certificate from IX class to Degree.

Transfer Certificate (T.C).

Income Certificate issued on or after 01-01-2022 by the competent authority, if applicable.

For more details, check the official website of the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TSICET).