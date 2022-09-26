TS ICET 2022 Counselling Schedule: The Kakatiya University will release the counselling schedule for the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) tomorrow, September 27, 2022. Once released, candidates can check and download the TS ICET 2022 Counselling Schedule by visiting the official website at icet.tsche.ac.in. “TSICET-2022 Admissions counselling details will be made available in website https://tsicet.nic.in on 27-09-2022,” reads the statement published on the official website. This year, the TS ICET 2022 examination was held on July 27 and July 28, 2022.Also Read - LIC Recruitment 2022: Register For CTO, CDO, CISO Posts at licindia.in. Check Steps to Apply

As per the TS ICET Schedule, Kakatiya University released the TS ICET Provisional Answer Key on August 04. Candidates were given an opportunity to raise objections against the answer key till August 08. As per reports, the TS ICET Result and TS ICET Final Answer Key was published on August 22, 2022.

TS ICET 2022 Counselling Schedule: Know How to Register?

Visit the official website icet.tsche.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the registration link.

Pay the processing fee. Enter the registration number and other details.

Log in again to the account. Fill in the details and make the payment of fees.

Book the slot and move to certificate verification.

Register online and log in for option entry.

Download and take a print out for future reference.

Why is TS ICET – 2022 Conducted?