TS ICET 2023 Results Expected Tomorrow; How to Download Scorecard at icet.tsche.ac.in

TSCHE TS ICET Result 2023 Date And Time: Kakatiya University, Warangal on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will declare the result for the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) examination anytime soon. As per reports, TSCHE TS ICET Result 2023 is likely to be declared tomorrow, June 20, 2023. However, no official announcement has been made by the University yet. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check and download their TSCHE TS ICET Result 2023 and TSCHE TS ICET Rank Card 2023 on the official website – icet.tsche.ac.in.

TSCHE TS ICET Result 2023 Date And Time

Kakatiya University is expected to declare the TSCHE TS ICET Result 2023 tomorrow, June 20, 2023. As per the official schedule, TS ICET Preliminary answer key 2023 was released on June 5 along with the response sheet. Candidates were provided with an opportunity to raise objections, if any, against the answer key from June 6 to June 8, 2023. The TSICET-2023 examination was held on May 26 and May 27, 2023 at 20 Regional Online Test Centres in Telangana State and Andhra Pradesh.

Serial No Name of the Event Important Dates 1 Exam Day – 1 26th May, 2023

(Friday) 2 Exam Day – 2 27th May, 2023

(Saturday) 3 Announcement of Preliminary Key 5th June, 2023 (Monday) 4 Last date for submission of objections on Preliminary

Key 6th June, 2023 (Tuesday)

to 8th June, 2023 (Thursday) 5 Announcement of Final Key and Entrance Test Results Will be intimated later 6 Announcement of Final Key and Entrance Test Results Link Will be intimated later 7 Official Website icet.tsche.ac.in

How to Download TSCHE TS ICET Result 2023?

Visit the official website of TS ICET – icet.tsche.ac.in. On the home page, look for the TS ICET result 2023 link. You will be redirected to a new webpage. Enter the application number, hall ticket, and date of birth. Now, click on the submit option. Your TSCHE TS ICET Result 2023 will appear on the screen. Download the Telangana TS ICET result and take a printout for future reference.

TS ICET – 2023 (Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test) is for admission into M.B.A. and M.C.A. courses of all the Universities in Telangana State and their affiliated colleges for the academic year 2023-24. This test is being conducted by Kakatiya University, Warangal on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), Hyderabad.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.