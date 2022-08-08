TS ICET Answer Key 2022: The Kakatiya University released the Preliminary Key for the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test(TS ICET 2022) on August 04, 2022. However, the last date to raise objections against the answer key is today, August 08. Candidates who have appeared for the entrance test held on July 27 and July 28 can raise objections against the TS ICET Answer Key 2022 by visiting the official website of TSCHE at icet.tsche.ac.in.Also Read - ISRO, Punjab National Bank, DDA, UPSC Recruitment: List of Top Govt Jobs For Candidates to Apply For This Week

Last date for submission of objections on preliminary key 8 th August, 2022 (Monday) up to 5 p.m,” reads the official notification. Below are the steps and a direct link on how to raise objections against the preliminary answer key. Also Read - PSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2022: Register For 1935 Posts at sssb.punjab.gov.in| Here's Direct Link

Here’s How to Raise Objections Against TS ICET Answer Key 2022?

Visit the official website of TSCHE at icet.tsche.ac.in .

. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Key Objection Format.”

Read the instructions.

“The objections if any, on the preliminary key can be sent on or before 5 pm on 8 th August, 2022 (Monday) to Email id: convener.icet@tsche.ac.in,” reads the official notification.

TS ICET Answer Key 2022: Check Other Details

The Master copy (before jumbling) of the Question Paper along with its Preliminary Key is placed on the website. The individual candidates have to compare their questions and responses (Answers) with respect to the Master copy of the Question Paper and Preliminary Key. The Final Key will be placed along with results (Rank) and no more requests on the Final Key will be considered. For more details, check the official website of TSCHE. Also Read - PNB Recruitment 2022: Apply For 103 Posts Till August 30| Check Eligibility, Selection Process Here