TS ICET Answer Key 2022: The Kakatiya University is all set to release the Preliminary Key for the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test(TS ICET 2022) on Thursday, August 04, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the entrance test held on July 27 and July 28 can download the TS ICET Answer Key 2022 through the official website of TSCHE at icet.tsche.ac.in.

Registered candidates will be given an opportunity to raise an objection, if any, against the TS ICET Preliminary Answer Key 2022. "Last date for submission of objections on preliminary key 8th August, 2022 (Monday) up to 5 p.m," reads the official statement shared on the official website.

The examination was held in a computer-based mode. For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps to download the answer key.

How to Download TS ICET Answer Key 2022?

Visit the official website of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education(TSCHE) at icet.tsche.ac.in. Look for the link that reads, “TS ICET Answer Key 2022.” Enter the login credentials such as Registration Number and date of birth. Your TS ICET 2022 Answer Key will be displayed on the screen. Download the answer key and take a printout of it for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official website.