TS ICET Answer Key 2023 Out Today At icet.tsche.ac.in; Check Steps To Download

Candidates can download the answer key from the official website at icet.tsche.ac.in.

The Kakatiya University, Warangal, is expected to publish the conducted Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) exam 2023 preliminary answer key today, June 5. Candidates can download the TS ICET 2023 answer key from the official website at icet.tsche.ac.in. The Telangana State Council of Higher Education conducted the exam on May 26 and May 27 this year.

The Kakatiya University will also release the response sheet and question papers along with the preliminary answer key. Candidates need to know that the university will allow students to raise objections after the answer key is released. Students can raise objections, if necessary, from June 6 to June 8 against the TS ICET 2023 answer key.

It is pertinent to note that the TS ICET exam 2023 was conducted for students seeking admission into the Master of Computer Applications (MCA) / Master of Business Administration (MBA) course (full-time/part-time/evening/distance mode/ Open Distance Learning).

Ho to download the TS ICET answer key 2023:

Step 1: Go to the ICET official website at icet.tsche.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the TS ICET preliminary answer key 2023 link.

Step 3: Enter the required credentials including hall ticket number, registration number, and date of birth.

Step 4: Choose the exam date and session.

Step 5: This will direct you to ICET answer key 2023.

Step 6: Raise objections, if needed, by following the process mentioned on the TS ICET website.

Students can calculate their probable TS ICET score through the TS ICET answer key. Candidates should evaluate the answer sheet and cross-check their response sheet to get some knowledge of their potential score. Once done, they should immediately proceed to raise objections before the due date. Challenges will not be accepted in any format other than online. Notably, any objections raised after June 8 will not be considered valid.

The decision of the TSCHE regarding any challenges will be considered final. The final TS ICET answer result will be prepared on the basis of the objections raised.

According to a Telangana Today report, a total of 75,925 candidates submitted applications for the TS ICET 2023. Around 93.38 per cent attended the entrance test which was conducted at 72 test centres. Students are required to secure 25 per cent to qualify the exam. SC/ST candidates do not have any minimum marks criteria. The final result will be announced on June 20.

