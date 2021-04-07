New Delhi: The Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) registration process is all set to start today. According to the dates announced the TS ICET is scheduled for August 19 and 20. The candidates who are eligible and interested for the examination can apply for the entrance examination at the official website of TS ICET at icet.tsche.ac.in. The TS ICET is conducted for admission to MCA and MBA programmes at the participating universities and colleges of Telangana. The TS ICET exam will be an online computer-based examination. Also Read - TS ICET 1st Allotment Result 2020 Declared at tsicet.nic.in, Check TS ICET Counselling Results NOW

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can complete the registration:

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the registration link

Step 3: Fill the form with necessary details

Step 4: Upload necessary documents (scanned copies)

Step 5: Pay the application fee

Step 6: Submit and take a print out of the confirmation page for further references

The candidates must note that to qualify in TS ICET, the candidates belonging to the general category must score 25 per cent of the total marks, however, there is no minimum mark requirement for SC/ST category candidates. The minimum age of 19 years is applicable to all candidates to apply for TS ICET.