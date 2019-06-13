TS ICET Result 2019: The results of Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test 2019 will be declared today i.e. June 13 by Kakatiya University, Warangal. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their scores on the official website of Telangana State Council of Higher Education at icet.tsche.ac.in.

The answer key for the entrance test will also be released on the same website. Students are requested to keep their admit cards handy as they check their results.

Follow the steps below to check your TS ICET Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of TSCHE i.e., icet.tsche.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says ‘TS ICET Result 2019’.

Step 3: Enter your registration number and date of birth in the required fields.

Step 4: Click ‘Submit’.

Step 5: Your TS ICET 2019 result will display on your screen. Download it and take a printout of the same for future references.

The TS ICET 2019 examination was conducted on May 23 and May 24 at various centres across the state.