TS ICET Result 2020: Kakatiya University, Warangal, will on Monday declare the results for Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2020 at 3:30 PM. Candidates who appeared for TS ICET 2020 can check their results on the official website – icet.tsche.ac.in.

Candidates must keep a close eye on the website for updates as the results, along with the final answer key, will be out very soon. Students need not panic in case the webpage does not open as the results can be checked again a while later.

The qualifying marks required for TSICET 2020 is 25 per cent for General category students and no minimum marks are prescribed for SC/ST candidates.

How to check TS ICET Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website – icet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says ‘TSICET – 2020 Test Result

Step 3: Enter required details like roll number and click on submit

Step 4: Your TS ICET Results 2020 will be on the screen

Step 5: Download it and take print out for future reference.

Notably, TS ICET 2020 was conducted for admission into MBA and MCA courses at all universities in Telangana State as well as their affiliated colleges for the academic year 2020-21.