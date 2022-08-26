TS ICET Result 2022 Latest Update: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education will declare TS ICET Result 2022 and final answer key 2022 tomorrow that is August 27. Once it is released, the candidates who appeared for the exam can check the same on icet.tsche.ac.in. They also can check their score on other official websites icet.tsche.ac.in and manabadi.co.in.Also Read - Telangana: 7 Sustain Injuries in Reactor Blast in Nalgonda's Company

The results were earlier scheduled for declaration on 22 August. However, the dates were later postponed and revised due to unavoidable reasons and now the result is slated to release on August 27. Apart from the result, TS ICET 2022 final answer key will also be released by TSCHE for the students.

Along with the Telangana ICET results, the university will also release the rank list. The TS ICET rank list will be prepared on the basis of normalisation process.

To check their score, the candidates need to enter their registration number, date of birth, and qualifying exam hall ticket number to receive their TS ICET 2022 scorecard. The candidate must note that to qualify for the TS ICET 2022 exam, they must achieve 25%, or 50 points out of a total of 200 points.

TS ICET result 2022: Know how to check score

Visit the official website at icet.tsche.ac.in.

On the home page, click on the TS ICET result link.

Enter your roll number or any other required details.

Submit and view result.

Take a printout of the result for future reference.

The TS ICET 2022 exam was conducted online from July 27 to 28. Candidates who pass the ICET 2022 will be eligible for admission to Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) programmes at all Telangana universities for the academic year 2022-23.