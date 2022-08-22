TS ICET 2022 Result: As per the earlier notification, Kakatiya University, Warangal will declare the Final Answer Key and result for the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test(TS ICET 2022) today August 22, 2022. Once released, candidates can download the TS ICET score card and TS ICET Final Answer Key from the official website, icet.tsche.ac.in. TS ICET examination was held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode between July 27 and July 28, 2022.Also Read - BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2022: Apply For 1312 Posts at rectt.bsf.gov.in; Salary Up to Rs 81,100

In order to download the Telangana ICET score card, a candidate needs to enter his/her registration number, date of birth, and the qualifying exam hall ticket number. The TS ICET Answer Key 2022 was released on August 04, 2022. Registered candidates were given an opportunity to raise an objection, if any, against the TS ICET Preliminary Answer Key 2022 till August 08, 2022.