TS ICET Result 2022: The Kakatiya University is likely to declare the Final Answer Key and result for the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test(TS ICET 2022) tomorrow, August 22, 2022.Candidates who have appeared for the entrance test held on July 27 and July 28 can download the TS ICET Result 2022 and TS ICET Final Answer Key through the official website of TSCHE at icet.tsche.ac.in.Also Read - BPSSC Bihar Police SI Marksheet 2020 Released at bpssc.bih.nic.in; Here’s How to Check

The examination was held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps to download the result. Also Read - TS EAMCET Counselling 2022 Registration Begins for MPC Stream at tseamcet.nic.in| Check Schedule Here

How to Download TS ICET Result 2022?

Visit the official website of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education(TSCHE) at icet.tsche.ac.in. Look for the link that reads, “TS ICET Result 2022.” Enter the login credentials such as Registration Number and date of birth. Your TS ICET 2022 Result will be displayed on the screen. Download the scorecard/ rank card and take a printout of it for future reference.

The TS ICET Answer Key 2022 was released on August 04, 2022. Registered candidates were given an opportunity to raise an objection, if any, against the TS ICET Preliminary Answer Key 2022. The last date to raise an objection was August 08, 2022. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official website. Also Read - NEET UG 2022 Result Date, Time Schedule Likely to Be Out Today at neet.nta.nic.in| Read Here