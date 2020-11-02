New Delhi: The Kakatiya University, Warangal, has declared its results on Monday and of the total 45,975 candidates who appeared, a total of 41,506 have qualified in the TS ICET exam 2020. The passing percentage of TS ICET result 2020 marked at 90.28%.

Candidates looking for the result will be able to check their TS ICET results 2020 from the official website of TSCHE ICET — icet.tsche.ac.in. Students need not panic in case the webpage does not open as the results can be checked again a while later.

The qualifying marks required for TSICET 2020 is 25 per cent for General category students and no minimum marks are prescribed for SC/ST candidates.