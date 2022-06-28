TS ICET, TS LAWCET 2022 Registration Date: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education(TSCHE) has extended the registration date for the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test(TS ICET) and Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test(TS LAWCET 2022). As per the official notice, the last date to apply for TS ICET 2022 is July 04, 2022. The last date to fill out the TS LAWCET 2022 application form is July 05, 2022.Also Read - PSEB 12th Result 2022 Term 2 Declared at punjab.indiaresults.com; Check Pass Percentage, Direct Link to Download Scorecard Here

Law aspirants can register for the State Law Common Entrance Test through the official website at lawcet.tsche.ac.in.Candidates planning to appear for the Integrated Common Entrance Test can apply for the same through the official website, icet.tsche.ac.in.

TS ICET, TS LAWCET 2022 Registration: Check Important Dates

Last Date to apply for TS LAWCET 2022: July 05,

Last Date to apply for TS ICET 2022: July 04

TS ICET, TS LAWCET 2022 Registration: Here’s How to Apply?

Visit the official website of TS LAWCET at lawcet.tsche.ac.in or TS ICET 2022 at icet.tsche.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Fill Application Form.”

Register yourself on the portal.

Login again using the system-generated id password.

Fill the application form.

Upload the necessary documents.

Pay the application fee.

Download the submitted form and take a printout of it for future reference.

Check Exam, Other Details Here

As per the official notice, TS ICET exam will be held on July 27 and 28, 2022 and TS LAWCET exam will be conducted on July 21 and 22, 2022. TS ICET – 2022 is for admission into M.B.A. and M.C.A. courses of all the Universities in Telangana State and their affiliated colleges for the academic year 2022-23. This test is being conducted by Kakatiya University, Warangal on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), Hyderabad.