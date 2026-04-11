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TS Inter 1st, 2nd Results 2026 Date confirmed: Manabadi TSBIE Telangana Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Result tomorrow at tgbienew.cgg.gov.in

The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) will announce the TS Inter Result 2026 tomorrow, April 12, 2026.

Published date india.com Published: April 11, 2026 11:49 AM IST
email india.com By Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com
TS Inter 1st, 2nd Results 2026 Date confirmed: Manabadi TSBIE Telangana Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Result tomorrow at tgbienew.cgg.gov.in

TS Inter Results 2026: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) will announce the TS Inter Result 2026 tomorrow, April 12, 2026. The TS Inter Results 2026 download link can be checked at tgbienew.cgg.gov.in. The TS Intermediate Result 2026 will be announced for both the TS 1st Inter Result and the TS 2nd Inter Result 2026. Students can check the Manabadi TSBIE Telangana Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Result at tsbie.cgg.gov.in and bse.telangana.gov.in.

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Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

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