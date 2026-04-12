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TS Inter 1st, 2nd Results 2026: How to check Manabadi TSBIE Telangana Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Result via Digilocker, SMS, official websites
TS Inter 1st, 2nd Results 2026: Check step-by-step guide to download Manabadi TSBIE Telangana Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Result via Digilocker, SMS, official websites
Telangana TS Inter Results 2026 Latest Updates: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) will announce the TS Inter Result 2026 today, April 12, 2026. The TS Intermediate Result 2026 will be declared for both the TS 1st Inter Result and the TS 2nd Inter Result 2026. The Manabadi TSBIE Telangana Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Result can be downloaded at tsbie.cgg.gov.in and bse.telangana.gov.in.
Apart from the official website, the Manabadi TSBIE Telangana Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Result will be announced at the Digilocker and via SMS. The TS Inter 1st year examination was held from February 25 to March 17, 2026. The 2nd year examination was held from February 26 to March 18, 2026. The TS Inter 2026 marksheet will include important details such as the student’s information, marks obtained, hall ticket number, and overall qualifying status.
TS Inter 1st, 2nd Results 2026: Official websites to check Manabadi TSBIE Telangana Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Result
- tgbie.cgg.gov.in 2026 result
- results.cgg.gov.in
- manabadi.com
- results.gov.in
- bse.telangana.gov.in
TS Inter 1st, 2nd Results 2026(link to be active soon)
TS Inter 1st, 2nd Results 2026: Manabadi TSBIE Telangana Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Result via Digilocker
- Open the DigiLocker app or website
- Sign in using your mobile number/Aadhaar
- Go to the Education/Results section
- Select TSBIE Telangana Board
- Enter your Hall Ticket Number
- Your digital marks memo will be available
TS Inter 1st, 2nd Results 2026: Manabadi TSBIE Telangana Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Result via SMS
The TS Inter 1st and 2nd year results can be viewed via SMS.
- Open the SMS app on your phone
- Type: TSGEN1 <Hall Ticket Number> (for 1st year) TSGEN2 <Hall Ticket Number> (for 2nd year)
- Send it to the official number (as announced by TSBIE)
- You will receive your result via SMS
The TS Inter Result will be announced at 11:00 AM. Here is the list of details that will be mentioned in the TS Inter marksheet.
- Student name
- Hall ticket number
- College name
- Group / Stream
- Subject-wise marks
- Total marks
- Grade / Result status (Pass/Fail)
- Theory exam name
- Exam date
- Subject codes
- Exam time
- Exam day
- Practical exam dates
- Practical exam time
- Instructions
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