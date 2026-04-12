Home

Education

TS Inter 1st, 2nd Results 2026: How to check Manabadi TSBIE Telangana Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Result via Digilocker, SMS, official websites

TS Inter 1st, 2nd Results 2026: How to check Manabadi TSBIE Telangana Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Result via Digilocker, SMS, official websites

TS Inter 1st, 2nd Results 2026: Check step-by-step guide to download Manabadi TSBIE Telangana Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Result via Digilocker, SMS, official websites

Telangana TS Inter Results 2026 Latest Updates: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) will announce the TS Inter Result 2026 today, April 12, 2026. The TS Intermediate Result 2026 will be declared for both the TS 1st Inter Result and the TS 2nd Inter Result 2026. The Manabadi TSBIE Telangana Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Result can be downloaded at tsbie.cgg.gov.in and bse.telangana.gov.in.

Apart from the official website, the Manabadi TSBIE Telangana Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Result will be announced at the Digilocker and via SMS. The TS Inter 1st year examination was held from February 25 to March 17, 2026. The 2nd year examination was held from February 26 to March 18, 2026. The TS Inter 2026 marksheet will include important details such as the student’s information, marks obtained, hall ticket number, and overall qualifying status.

TS Inter 1st, 2nd Results 2026: Official websites to check Manabadi TSBIE Telangana Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Result

tgbie.cgg.gov.in 2026 result

results.cgg.gov.in

manabadi.com

results.gov.in

bse.telangana.gov.in

TS Inter 1st, 2nd Results 2026(link to be active soon)

TS Inter 1st, 2nd Results 2026: Manabadi TSBIE Telangana Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Result via Digilocker

Open the DigiLocker app or website

Sign in using your mobile number/Aadhaar

Go to the Education/Results section

Select TSBIE Telangana Board

Enter your Hall Ticket Number

Your digital marks memo will be available

TS Inter 1st, 2nd Results 2026: Manabadi TSBIE Telangana Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Result via SMS

The TS Inter 1st and 2nd year results can be viewed via SMS.

Open the SMS app on your phone

Type: TSGEN1 <Hall Ticket Number> (for 1st year) TSGEN2 <Hall Ticket Number> (for 2nd year)

Send it to the official number (as announced by TSBIE)

You will receive your result via SMS

The TS Inter Result will be announced at 11:00 AM. Here is the list of details that will be mentioned in the TS Inter marksheet.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Student name

Hall ticket number

College name

Group / Stream

Subject-wise marks

Total marks

Grade / Result status (Pass/Fail)

Theory exam name

Exam date

Subject codes

Exam time

Exam day

Practical exam dates

Practical exam time

Instructions

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.