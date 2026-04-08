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  • TS Inter 1st, 2nd Results 2026 LIVE: Manabadi TSBIE Telangana Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Result download link soon at tgbienew.cgg.gov.in; tentative dates, topper list
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TS Inter 1st, 2nd Results 2026 LIVE: Manabadi TSBIE Telangana Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Result download link soon at tgbienew.cgg.gov.in; tentative dates, topper list

The TS Inter 1st, 2nd Results 2026 download link can be checked at tgbienew.cgg.gov.in.

Published date india.com Published: April 8, 2026 9:37 AM IST
email india.com By Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com
TS Inter 1st, 2nd Results 2026 LIVE: Manabadi TSBIE Telangana Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Result download link soon at tgbienew.cgg.gov.in; tentative dates, topper list

TS Inter Results 2026 Expected Date, Time: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) is all set to release TS Inter Result 2026. The TS Inter Results 2026 download link can be checked at tgbienew.cgg.gov.in. The TS Intermediate Result 2026 will be announced for both the TS 1st Inter Result and the TS 2nd Inter Result 2026. Students can check the Manabadi TSBIE Telangana Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Result at tsbie.cgg.gov.in and bse.telangana.gov.in.

The TS Inter 1st year examination was held from February 25 to March 17, 2026. The 2nd year examination was held from February 26 to March 18, 2026. The TS Inter 2026 marksheet will include important details such as the student’s information, marks obtained, hall ticket number, and overall qualifying status.

Live Updates

  • Apr 8, 2026 9:47 AM IST

    TS Inter 1st, 2nd Results 2026 LIVE: The TS Inter 1st year examination was held from February 25 to March 17, 2026. The 2nd year examination was held from February 26 to March 18, 2026.

  • Apr 8, 2026 9:40 AM IST

    TS Inter 1st, 2nd Results 2026 LIVE: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) is all set to release TS Inter Result 2026.

  • Apr 8, 2026 9:39 AM IST

    TS Inter 1st, 2nd Results 2026 LIVE: Students can check the Manabadi TSBIE Telangana Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Result at tsbie.cgg.gov.in and bse.telangana.gov.in.

  • Apr 8, 2026 9:39 AM IST

    TS Inter Results 2026 Date: Details mentioned in Manabadi TSBIE Telangana Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Result?

    • Student name
    • Hall ticket number
    • College name
    • Group / Stream
    • Subject-wise marks
    • Total marks
    • Grade / Result status (Pass/Fail)
    • Theory exam name
    • Exam date
    • Subject codes
    • Exam time
    • Exam day
    • Practical exam dates
    • Practical exam time
    • Instructions
  • Apr 8, 2026 9:38 AM IST

    TS Inter Results 2026 Date: How to check Manabadi TSBIE Telangana Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Result?

    • Visit the official website of the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.
    • On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “TS Inter 2026 Result.”
    • Enter the login credentials such as the application number and click on the submit option.
    • Your Telangana Intermediate results for the 1st, and 2nd year will be displayed on the screen.
    • Download the Telangana Intermediate results for the 1st and 2nd year and take a printout for future reference.

About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

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