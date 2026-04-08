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TS Inter 1st, 2nd Results 2026 LIVE: Manabadi TSBIE Telangana Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Result download link soon at tgbienew.cgg.gov.in; tentative dates, topper list

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TS Inter 1st, 2nd Results 2026 LIVE: Manabadi TSBIE Telangana Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Result download link soon at tgbienew.cgg.gov.in; tentative dates, topper list

The TS Inter 1st, 2nd Results 2026 download link can be checked at tgbienew.cgg.gov.in.

TS Inter Results 2026 Expected Date, Time: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) is all set to release TS Inter Result 2026. The TS Inter Results 2026 download link can be checked at tgbienew.cgg.gov.in. The TS Intermediate Result 2026 will be announced for both the TS 1st Inter Result and the TS 2nd Inter Result 2026. Students can check the Manabadi TSBIE Telangana Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Result at tsbie.cgg.gov.in and bse.telangana.gov.in.

The TS Inter 1st year examination was held from February 25 to March 17, 2026. The 2nd year examination was held from February 26 to March 18, 2026. The TS Inter 2026 marksheet will include important details such as the student’s information, marks obtained, hall ticket number, and overall qualifying status.

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