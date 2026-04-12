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TS Inter 1st, 2nd Toppers List 2026: Manabadi TSBIE Telangana Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Toppers name, marks obtained, top performing districts

TS Inter 1st, 2nd Toppers List 2026: Manabadi TSBIE Telangana Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Toppers name, marks obtained, top performing districts

The TS Intermediate Result 2026 will be declared for both the TS 1st Inter Result and the TS 2nd Inter Result 2026.

Telangana TS Inter Results 2026 Latest Updates: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) will announce the TS Inter Result 2026 today, April 12, 2026. The TS Intermediate Result 2026 will be declared for both the TS 1st Inter Result and the TS 2nd Inter Result 2026. The Manabadi TSBIE Telangana Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Result can be downloaded at tsbie.cgg.gov.in and bse.telangana.gov.in.

Apart from the official website, the Manabadi TSBIE Telangana Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Result will be announced at the Digilocker and via SMS. The TS Inter 1st year examination was held from February 25 to March 17, 2026. The 2nd year examination was held from February 26 to March 18, 2026. The TS Inter 2026 marksheet will include important details such as the student’s information, marks obtained, hall ticket number, and overall qualifying status.

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