Telangana Board TS Intermediate Exam Time Table 2023 Out; Check TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Dates Here

TS Inter 1st, 2nd year Time Table 2023: Candidates can download the Telangana Board IPE March 2023 timetable by visiting the official website at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

TS Inter 1st, 2nd year Time Table 2023: As per media reports, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has released the timetable for Inter first and second-year annual examinations 2023. Candidates planning to appear for the examination can download the TS Intermediate exam time table 2022 by visiting the official website at tsbie.cgg.gov.in. As per reports, the TS Intermediate first-year examination will be held from March 15 to April 3, 2023.

Meanwhile, the TS Intermediate second-year board examination will be held from March 15 to April 4, 2023. The Telangana Board exams will be held for a duration of three hours. The exam is slated to begin at 9:00 AM and continue till 12:00 noon.

TS Intermediate Exam Time Table 2023: Check Important dates

Practical Examination Dates: February 15 to March 2, 2023

TS Inter 1st Year Exam Dates: March 15 to April 3, 2023

TS Inter 2nd Year Exam Dates: March 16 to April 4, 2023

Ethics and Human Values Examination Date: March 4, 2023 ( 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM)

Environment Education Examination Dates: March 6, 2023 (10:00 AM to 1:00 PM)

When Will Telangana State Practical Exams Be Held?

Reports suggest that the practical examinations for both General and Vocational courses will be conducted from February 15 to March 2, 2023. The practical exams will be held in two sessions. The morning session will be held from 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon. Meanwhile, the afternoon session will begin at 2:00 PM and continue till 5: 00 PM. The Ethics and Human value examination will be held on March 4, 2023. Meanwhile, the Environmental Education exam will be conducted on March 6, 2023, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM.

Note: Please note that the IPE March 2023 timetable will also be applicable to Intermediate Vocational course examinations. However, the board will publish the Vocational courses timetable separately on the concerned official website. Please note that the above-mentioned dates are based on several media reports. Candidates are advised to go through the official website of the Telangana Board for the latest updates.