TS Inter 1st year Hall Ticket 2021: The candidates who are preparing for the exam, here comes a piece of good news for you. The TS Inter 1st year hall tickets 2021 has been released on the official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in on Tuesday. Now the students who are preparing for the TS Inter 1st year exams can visit the official website of Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education to download the hall ticket for the examination.

As per the schedule, the TS Inter 1st year exams 2021 will be held between October 25 and November 2, 2021. The candidates must take note that the Class 11 hall ticket is a mandatory document that has to be carried by the students appearing for the examinations.

On the official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in, the candidates can download the TS Inter 11th hall ticket through the direct link.

As per reports, the exam will begin with second language paper 1 followed by modern language paper and geography paper 1. This year, the board has decided to conduct exams only for 70 per cent of the syllabus.

TS Inter 1st Year Hall Ticket: Here’s how to download

Visit the TSBIE official website Click on the TSBIE 2021 1st year inter hall ticket link provided Enter the Login ID and password in the hall ticket link Download the TS Inter 1st year hall ticket 2021 for further reference

TS Inter 1st Year Hall Ticket: Check details here

The candidates must know that the TS Inter 1st year hall ticket will include the details such as the name and roll number of the students, the name of the examination, exam reporting time and duration of the exams, subjects appearing for, exam centre name and address, and the instructions for the students taking the exam.