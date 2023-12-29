Home

TS Inter Date Sheet 2024: Telangana TSBIE 1st, 2nd Year Exam Schedule Released at tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is all set to conduct the TS Inter examination between February 28 to March 19, 2024.

TS Inter Date Sheet 2024: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is all set to conduct the TS Inter examination between February 28 to March 19, 2024. The TS Inter 1st year date sheet 2024 and TS Inter 2nd year date sheet 2024 can be downloaded from the official website of the Board – . The Board will conduct the TS Inter examination between 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM for all streams. Students will receive an extra 15 minutes to read the question paper.

According to the exam schedule, the TS Inter 1st year will be conducted between February 28 to March 18, 2024. Meanwhile, the TS 2nd Year examination will be held between February 28 to March 19, 2024.

TS Intermediate 1st year timetable 2024

Exam dates Name of the subject February 28, 2024 2nd Language Paper-I March 1, 2024 English Paper- I March 4, 2024 Mathematics Paper-IA, Botany Paper-I, Political Science Paper-I March 6, 2024 Mathematics Paper-IB, Zoology Paper-I, History Paper-I March 11, 2024 Physics Paper-I, Economics Paper-I March 13, 2024 Commerce Paper-I, Chemistry Paper-I March 15, 2024 Bridge Course Maths Paper-I (for BI.P.C students), Public Administration Paper-I March 18, 2024 Geography Paper-I, Modern Language Paper-I TS Intermediate 2nd year timetable 2024 Examination dates Name of the Subjects February 29, 2024 2nd Language Paper – II March 2, 2024 English Paper-II March 5, 2024 Botany Paper-II, Mathematics Paper-IIA, Political Science Paper-II March 7, 2024 Mathematics Paper- IIB, History Paper-II, Zoology Paper-II March 12, 2024 Physics Paper II, Economics Paper II March 14, 2024 Chemistry Paper- II, Commerce Paper-II March 16, 2024 Public Administration Paper-II, Bridge Course Maths Paper-II March 19, 2024 Geography Paper II, Modern Language Paper II

